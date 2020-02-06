Lineups announced for InkCarceration

MANSFIELD — The third annual InkCarceration Music and Tattoo Festival has revealed the daily lineups for its three-day event, scheduled for July 10, 11 and 12 at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

As previously announced, Limp Bizkit, Weezer and Blink-182 will headline a diverse lineup featuring more than 40 bands on two outdoor stages. In addition to music, InkCarceration will include 60 tattoo artists, reformatory tours, gourmet food trucks, camping and the return of the popular haunted house attraction Escape from Blood Prison.

Daily line-ups

Friday July 10: Limp Bizkit; Papa Roach; Steel Panther; Candlebox; Atreyu; All That Remains; We Came As Romans; Escape the Fate; The Aquadolls; Stitched Up Heart; Paralandra ; MissYou; Saving Escape.

Saturday July 11: Weezer; Haelstorm; Underoath; Badflower; Static-X; Puddle of Mudd; New Politics; Emmure; Stick to Your Guns; New Years Day; September Mourning; Along Came a Spider; Dead Engine; Mollo Rilla.

Sunday July 12: Blink-182; Mastodon; Hollywood Undead; Falling in Reverse; The Devil Wears Prada; Attila; Cold; Carnifex; Band-Maid; Damn Nation; A Killer’s Confessions; Sink the Ship.

Single day tickets are available, starting at $65; two-day tickets cost $139. Weekend field pssses, which include three-day general admission, field passes to the concert for the entire weekend and self-guided reformatory tours, start at $220. Weekend VIP passes start at $369. This pass includes: VIP wristband; field passes for the weekend; self-guided reformatory tours; access to an air-conditioned lounge with seating and tables; free lunch and dinner catering each day; access to locker storage and cell phone charging; private bar, game area and outdoor lounge; an elevated covered grandstand; and dedicated hydration station, flushable restrooms and portable restrooms.

Tickets are available at https://inkcarceration.frontgatetickets.com/.

Ohio State Reformatory’s historic building and grounds provide a perfectly eerie setting for the InkcCarceration Festival. It is recognized as not one of the most haunted reformatories in the country. Movies filmed there inlcude The Shawshank Redemption, starring Hollywood legends Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins.

Also, it will be Halloween in July at the InkCarceration Festival as Escape from Blood Prison makes an early appearance. The annual Halloween haunted house attraction typically runs from the end of September through early November at the Ohio State Reformatory, but this spooky experience will be open all weekend long for festival goers.

Weekend Camping Packages are available for tents and RVs, starting at $199 and includes 1,000 square feet of space for up to four people. Hotel and ticket combination packages are also available. All tickets, including Field, VIP, Hotel Packages and Camping, may be purchased at www.inkcarceration.com/tickets.

In its second year, InkCarcerationnearly tripled the inaugural year’s attendance numbers, drawing 45,000 fans from most states and as far away as New Zealand.

