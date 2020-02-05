Mid-Ohio Opera planning two March performances in Bellville Opera House

BELLVILLE — Mid-Ohio Opera will be performing two comedic one act operas at the Bellville Opera House in March.

Performances will be March 27 and March 29. It will be performing J.S. Bach’s Coffee Cantata and Pergolesi’s La Serva Padrona. Mid-Ohio Opera will be recreating the setting they would have been in when the opera house was new, so there will be footlights and a painted backdrop. The performances will be “pay what you like”, much like Shakespeare in the Park in Columbus, so all are encouraged to come. The shows will be at 7 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Mid-Ohio Opera is a professional opera and classical music production company based in Mansfield, Ohio since 2014. Professional singers and musicians are hired from all over the country, with a special focus on hiring those who are from this area.

