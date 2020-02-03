Details announced for new Freese-Burgess scholarship

The Galion Community Foundation has released information about the Freese-Burgess Scholarship, which will be available for the first time at the conclusion of the 2019-2020 school year.

The grant is open to deserving female graduates of Galion High School who are pursuing a bachelor’s degree in engineering. This scholarship has been graciously established by the family of Shirlee Freese-Burgess, who was a graduate of Galion High School and had a long career working as an engineer for the U.S. government.

The scholarship will be awarded for one year, with applicants eligible to reapply for the grant. The amount of the award will vary from year to year based on current market conditions. Applications will be available from the guidance office at Galion High School.

The Freese-Burgess Scholarship is one of over forty-five accounts managed by the Galion Community Foundation, a 501(3)c charitable organization. For more information on this or other scholarships or the Galion Community Foundation, contact Mrs. Cathy Moneysmith, Treasurer, at 419-559-4021, or Mr. David E. Spraw, Secretary, at 419-468-2638.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/02/Galion-CF-logo-1-220×83.png https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/02/web1_Galion-Community-Foundation.jpg