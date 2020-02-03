Plenty to do in February at Crawford Park District

LEESVILLE — February is a season of change as winter in Ohio transitions to spring. That changes brings plenty of opportunities for Crawford County residents to learn more about nature in north central Ohio. Here is a list of February events provided by the Crawford Park District.

Nature Story Time — Monday, Feb. 3, 10, 17, 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Lowe-Volk Park: The Crawford Park District invites young children and their adults to join Lisa for story time every Monday this winter! Listen to a different nature-themed book each week. After reading the story, we will have an activity, game, or craft that goes along with the story.

Ruffling Feathers and Other Courtship Displays — Monday, Feb. 3 6 p.m. Lowe-Volk Park: This program is on animal courtship. The Bower Bird is well known for his elaborate nest structure and “dance moves” used to attract a mate, but many other animals put on equally complex shows. From jumping spiders to pea fowl, Joy Etter-Link will share various ways animals find mates. For school-aged children up to fifth grade, accompanied by an adult.

Wild Wednesday — Wednesday, Feb. 5 10 a.m. Lowe-Volk Park: Come to the Nature Center for an hour of nature exploration. Program topics will vary and may include a story, short hike, craft, or a visit from an animal. For pre-schoolers and their parents. Come dressed for the weather.

Homeschool in Nature: Everybody Needs a Home — Thursday, Feb. 6 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 2 p.m. Lowe-Volk Park: Learn about the different homes an animal requires depending on their needs in the environment. Classes are limited to 20 students per session. Call to reserve a spot for your 5-to 12-year-old by Feb. 5.

Heart of Stone Craft — Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park: Landscape stones make the perfect “canvas” for a small natural decoration. The Crawford Park District’s Patti Gervais will guide participants in creating a Valentine’s Day craft. Register by Feb. 5. Limited to 25 participants.

Track Me Down — Saturday, Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. at Unger Park: With diverse habitats, Unger Park is a great place to look for signs of animals. We’ll look for tracks, trails, burrows, chewings … even scat. Join Josh on a romp to find evidence of any animal, large and small.

Tellin’ Tales: Ghosts and Other Weird Tales — Saturday, Feb. 8 2:30 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park: The public is invited to bring and share your stories and accounts of the odd and unusual to this quarter’s Tellin’ Tales. The program will be led by local historian Mike Hocker. Listen and share your local legend.

Puppet Pals: A Walk in the Woods — Thursday, Feb. 21 at 11 a.m. at Lowe-Volk Park: Our Puppet Pals are exploring a forest. Kids ages 3-7 and their parents re invited to join them in finding clues to discover the many animals that call a forest home. With a great-horned owl, a raccoon, and many more, our Puppet Pals are sure to please. A kids activity is included.

Viewing the Night Sky — Saturday, Feb. 22 and Feb. 29 at 7 p.m., at Lowe-Volk Park: Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in the celestial sights. Some of the targets for the winter are: Jupiter, comets, the Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies. The winter sky is completely different from the summer sky.

Feeding Day — Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park: Animal lovers are invited to the Nature Center to find out who eats what and take turns to feed some of the animals. Will it be fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, shrimp, worms, or mice? Can you guess what’s on the menu for the animals in the Nature Center?

Book Club — Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 5:30 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park: Do you love nature and reading? With the abundance of books available for nature lovers, sometimes it is hard to choose the next great book to read. Join the Crawford Park District’s Book Club and we will figure it out together. Pre-registration is recommended as the club will be limited to 15 members. So come armed with your favorite book about nature or a nature centered book you want to read and be ready to make your case to the club. Meetings are at Nature Center the last Tuesday of each month.

Nature Hike — Saturday, Feb. 29 at 3 p.m. at Heckert Nature Preserve in Bucyrus: Meet Crawford Park District Naturalist Warren Uxley at Heckert Nature Preserve to see what this year’s season of transition will bring. By late February winter is starting to loosen its grip. Winter bird flocks are breaking up and the first courtship calls can be heard. Warm days can bring out over-wintering butterflies. Heckert Nature Preserve

Courtesy photo When it comes to the weather and nature, February is a time of change in north central Ohio. There are plenty of events scheduled in February at the Crawford Park District that explore that time of transition. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/02/web1_Lowe-Volk-Park.jpg Courtesy photo When it comes to the weather and nature, February is a time of change in north central Ohio. There are plenty of events scheduled in February at the Crawford Park District that explore that time of transition.