Highland student wins Morrow County spelling bee at Northmor

GALION​ – It was not a “catastrophic” night for Caitlyn Thieret.

After nine rounds of competition, Thieret, an eighth-grader from Highland Middle School, spelled that word correctly and became the Morrow County Spelling Bee Champion. Antique DiLorenzo, a fifth-grader from Highland, was runner-up.

Twenty-eight spellers competed in the bee held Jan. 23 at Northmor.

Other students rounding out the top 12 spellers included: Fourth-grader Ky Barlow and fifth-grader at Cohen Johnson; seventh-grader Terra Dean; sixth-grader Jeremiah Brown; fifth-grader Fritz Johnson and fifth-grader Landon Hughes of Highland and sixth-grader Jillian Zegler; sixth-grader Dane Creswell; fifth-grader Max Keller; and fourth-grader Sawyer Roose of Northmor.

Every speller received a certificate, and the champion and first runner-up received awards.

Certificates and awards were provided by the the Morrow County House of Trophies.

The top 12 qualifiers are invited to participate in the Tri-County Spelling Bee held at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center, 890 W. Fourth St., on Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend the spelling bee.

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services to 10 school districts and more than 17,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists

Fourteen Morrow County students from Cardington, Highland and Northmor took part in the recent Morrow County Spelling Bee. The winner was Caitlyn Thieret, an eighth-grader at Highland.

Fourteen Morrow County students from Cardington, Highland and Northmor took part in the recent Morrow County Spelling Bee. The winner was Caitlyn Thieret, an eighth-grader at Highland.