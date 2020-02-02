Home theater tips for the big game, awards shows

(StatePoint) From the Big Game to awards shows, you’ll want to ensure that you are prepared to host all the greatest television events of the season.

Here is how to upgrade the viewing experience for you and your guests well before kickoff:

“Stadium” seating: When it comes to maximum visibility for all, nothing beats stadium seating. While you are unlikely able to build out levels in your living room or den, you can replicate the concept in any space by using chairs of differing heights. To create the “back row,” use stools. The next row can consist of the couch, folding chairs or other seating of standard height. Finally, create a “first row” on the floor by adding comfortable seating options such as pillows and bean bags.

•Consider a projector: Whether you are on a budget or you simply want the best viewing experience, consider a home theater projector. You can get a projector and 100-inch screen for under $1,000, whereas an 80-inch TV is going to run you at least $1,500, if not much more.

The LampFree projectors from Casio’s SLIM series are ideal for any home theater environment. Weighing in at five pounds, they are only 1.7 inches thick, making them the thinnest high-brightness projectors in the industry. Now in its eighth generation, the improved laser and LED hybrid light source offers a 30 percent increase in light output, in addition to an estimated 20,000 hours lifespan with minimal brightness degradation and continuous operation. Each model is fitted with a fully connectable interface, including three types of video and audio inputs, as well as HDMI, RGB and RS-232C terminals.

Better audio: There is no better way to experience your favorite televised events than with surround sound. For easy installation and versatility, consider a wireless speaker system.

Room Selection: For crisper images, you’ll ideally create your home theater in a low-lit room. If that’s not possible, there is good news. These days, high-quality projectors can produce sharp images using intelligent light control that perceives the rooms brightness and adjusts accordingly.

With a few upgrades, you can roll out the red carpet for guests, making your home theater the go-to destination for must-watch events.

