Galion Tigers swim team gearing up for another post-season run

ONTARIO — Galion’s swim teams took part in a 12-team tournament last week in Ontario. The girls and boys teams both placed second in the team standings.

“The swimmers placed well,” said Galion coach Ted Temple. “We are anticipating championship season in two weeks. “

Galion was at home Tuesday, taking part in an inter-squad meet to honor its 11 seniors. On Saturday, the Eagles are at Margaretta High School where they will take part in the Polar Bear Invitational, starting at, 10 a.m.

Women’s Team Standings: 1. Ontario, 314; 2. Galion, 190; 3. Shelby, 189; 4. Norwalk 95; 5. Mansfield Senior 82; 6. Willard, 72; 7. Tiffin Columbian, 70; 8. Loudonville, 58; 9. Marion Harding, 54; 10. Calvert, 18; 11;. Clear Fork, 17.

Individual Galion results: 1. 400 Freestyle Relay — Galion (Adriana Zeger, Brooklyn O’Brien, Caitlyn Karnes and Troie Grubbs), 2nd, 4:09.11; 100 Backstroke — Julia Conner, 6th, 1:12.63; Ava Nidermier, 22, 1:41.13’ 200 Freestyle Relay — Galion (Zeger, Ally Staats, O’Brien and Grubbs), 3rd, 1:53,65; 500 Freestyle Relay — Staats, 4th, 6:14.75; O’Brien, 6th, 6:17.82; 100 Freestyle — Grubbs, 1st, 56.76; Zeger, 8th, 1:04.29; Kate Schieber, 19th, 1:13.77; Regin Kuehlman, 35th, 1:26.88; Kiera VanMeter, 36th, 1:28.81; 100 Butterfly — Karnes, 4th, 37.14; 50 Freestyle — Grubbs, 2nd, 25.80; Zeger, 9th, 28.40; Schieber, 22nd, 32.43; Niedermier, 30th, 35.19; VanMeter 43rd, 39.11; Kuehlman, 44th, 39.98; 200 IM — Conner, 5th, 2:40.86; Staats, 6th, 2:42.06; 200 Freestyle — O’Brien, 3rd, 2:21.86; Karnes, 4th, 2:22.36; 200 Medley Relay — Galion (Connor, Staats, Karnes and Schieber) 4th, 2:18.27.

Men’s Team Standings: 1. Ontario, 197; 2. Galion, 182; ; 3. Willard, 151; 4., Mansfield Senior, 123; 5. Shelby, 118; 6. Harding, 110; 7. Tiffin Columbian, 90; 8. Crestview, 78; 9. Norwalk, 73; 10. Mansfield 11; 11. Hillsdale, 9; 12, Calvert, 1.

Individual Galion Results: 400 Freestyle Relay — Galion, Alex Dicus, Isasc Niedermier, Caleb Strack and Ben Alstadt), 1st, 3:35.66; 100 Breaststroke — Nathan Barre, 6th, 1:15.73; 200 Freestyle Relay — Galion (Dicus, Niedermier, Strack and Alstadt), 1:40.30; 500 Freestyle — Dicus, 2nd, 5:30.04; Handey Kaple, 7th, 6:56.21; 100 Freestyle — Alstadt, 2nd, 52.28; Niedermier, 6th, 56.07; Lester, 11th, 1:00.62; 50 Freestyle — Alstadt, 1st, 23,69; Strack, 7th, 24.90; Niedermier, 8th, 25.25; 200 IM — Barre, 2nd, 2:29.28; Lester, 3rd, 2:35.53; Hayden Kaple, 2:22.57; 200 Freestyle — 1:59.44; Alex Gribble, 8th, 2:14.96; Kaple, 2:22.57; 200 Medley Relay — Galion (Kaple, Barre, Lester and Grayson), 7th, 2:07.70.

