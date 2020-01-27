Galion area news briefs: art show, free throw contest and more

Artists sought for unique BPAG show

GALION — Brush and Palette Art Gallery is inviting area artists to enter its next special gallery show, “Piece by Piece — Inspired by the Quilt,” which will run from Feb. 6 to March 28. Show entry dates are Jan. 30, Jan. 31 and Feb 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Artworks must be creative interpretations of the show title/theme.

Up to three pieces (paintings, drawings, collages, fabric hangings, etc) — no larger than 16 inches by 20 inches — may be entered. There will be a hanging fee of $5 per artwork. A complete prospectus with guidelines for this show is available on the BPAG Facebook page or may be obtained at BPAG hours: Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Brush and Palette Art Gallery is located at 131 Harding Way East in Galion. You may also request a copy of the show prospectus by emailing ourbpagallery@gmail.com. For information, call 419-468-5965

Galion TOPS chapter meets Mondays

GALION — TOPS Chapter Galion 1367 weight loss group meets at Grace Point Church, 683 Portland Way North, Galion, Ohio, on Monday mornings at 10:00a.m. For more information please contact Sharon McNeal at 419-834-6330.

Free throw contest Feb. 5

GALION — The Galion Knights of Columbus will host a free throw contest on Wednesday, Feb. 5 starting at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Activity Center, 115 N. Liberty St.. The contest is open to all boys and girls between the ages of nine and 14.

Area on Agency scholarship information

ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is pleased to announce the availability of two $2,000 scholarships for individuals pursuing higher education. Scholarships are made possible from sponsorships for the Area Agency on Aging Annual Meeting.

Applicants must have at least a sophomore status in an accredited technical school, college or university for the 2020-2021 academic year. For additional guidelines and application form, visit the Area Agency on Aging’s website at www.aaa5ohio.org. Deadline application is March 15. Call 567-247-710 for information.

Speaker announced for Bucyrus breakfast

BUCYRUS — Allen DeGraffenreid, a formerw ide receiver at The Ohio State University, will be the guest speaker for the upcoming community greakfast. He also played for the Cincinnati Bengals. The breakfast is Feb. 12 at 7 a.m. in the cafeteria at Bucyrus Community Hospital.

Auditions announced for ‘Nunsense II’

MARION — Marion Palace Theatre Executive Director Bev Ford announces auditions will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. by show director Kristi Wink for a Palace Production of “Nunsense II: The Second Coming.”

Those interested in auditioning for this musical comedy should enter through the May Pavilion. All auditioners are asked to come prepared with a 1-2 minute musical theatre audition piece and come prepared to read from the script. No CDs and no a capella pieces. A pianist will be provided.

There are no specific dance requirements but auditioners should be aware that there are simple dance movements in the show. Wink is looking to cast 5-16 people ages 18 years and up. A full character breakdown can be found on the Palace Theatre website, www.marionpalace.org.

Performance dates for “Nunsense II: The Second Coming” are April 3 and April 4 on the Marion Palace Theatre main stage. In addition to the show, patrons may purchase tickets to a pre-show dinner in the May Pavilion.

For information about auditions, or to purchase tickets please contact the Palace box office at 740-383-2101 or visit the Palace website at www.marionpalace.org.