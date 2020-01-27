College Credit Plus meeting Jan. 29 at Galion High School

College Credit Plus meeting Jan. 29

College Credit Plus (CCP) provides opportunities for students grades 7-12 who are academically qualified, motivated, and disciplined to successfully complete college courses before graduation.

If your child plans to pursue college classes for the 2020-21 school year, please plan to attend an informational meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion High School cafetorium. Parent/guardian and student should attend. Galion counselors and representatives from The Ohio State University-Mansfield and North Central State College will be available to explain the requirements of the program and the process for application. The meeting should last about 1 hour.

The College Credit Plus Intent to Participate form for the 2020-21 school year will be available at the meeting. Attendees are strongly urged to complete the form and submit it at the meeting. The state’s deadline for returning the form to the high school is April 1.

Obtaining the information presented at this meeting is required by law as a component of the application process; parents/students who do not attend this meeting will have to make an individual counseling appointment between 7:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. weekdays with the student’s Galion school counselor to obtain the information. This appointment must be completed prior to March 27.

Important Note for Current CCP Students: If you plan to continue CCP next year, you do not have to attend the meeting. However, if you want to apply to a different college than the one(s) you are currently enrolled in, you will need to understand its application procedures for 2020-21. Moreover, if you are continuing CCP for next year, you need to complete a College Credit Plus Intent to Continue Participation form and submit to Guidance by April 1. These forms will be available during the scheduling process with your GHS counselor.

What if I attended a meeting in the past but did not end up participating? If you attended the 2019 meeting and submitted an Intent to Participate form which served as proof of attendance, it should still be on file in the Guidance Office; check with your school counselor. If the form is on file, you do not need to re-attend the meeting. However, you will need to submit a new Intent to Participate form for 2020-21. If you attended a meeting prior to 2019 or if no Intent form is on file, you will need to re-attend.

Tena Eyster Amy Cline

Galion High School guidance counselor