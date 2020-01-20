Miranda Jones to take over leadership of Galion-Crestline chamber

GALION — The Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce has announced Miranda Jones as its new executive director effective February 10, 2020.

Jones will work closely with current president and CEO Joe Kleinknecht to assume leadership for the chamber as he works towards retirement in May, 2020. Kleinknecht has served in his current role for the past 17 years. Jones has served as the member engagement director for the chamber since January 2017. She previously held roles as a member of the board of directors and a chamber ambassador.

“Miranda has a great knowledge of our community,” Kleinknecht said. “Her experience with the chamber will help her jump right into the position and gain ground immediately. She will be able to move the chamber forward in a positive manner, strengthening our membership and forming strong community partnerships.”

Jones is also active in the community as president of the Kiwanis Club of Galion and the Crawford Young Professionals. She and her husband, Brandon, have three children; Ethan, a 2019 graduate of Galion High School; Reilly, a third-grader at Galion; and Victoria Grace, a preschooler at the Galion YMCA.

“I look forward to building on the chamber’s history and helping add to the growth and success in Galion, Crestline,and Crawford County,” said Jones. “These areas are experiencing revitalization and the opportunities for our chamber and the business communities are endless.”

The Galion-Crestline Chamber currently has 340 businesses and organizations as members in good standing. For more information, visit www.galion-crestlinechamber.org.

Miranda Jones https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/01/web1_Miranda-Jones.jpg Miranda Jones