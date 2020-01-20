Galion area news briefs

Crawford SWCD has organizational meeting

BUCYRUS — The board of supervisors at the Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District has reorganized for 2020. Nathan Brause is the chairperson; Adam Spiegel is the vice-chairperson; Ben Stuckey is the secretary; Larry Leonhardt is the treasurer; and Mark Gwirtz is the fiscal agent.

Board meetings are scheduled for the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are held at the Crawford SWCD Office, 3111 State Route 98, Bucyrus. Meetings may be postponed occasionally, so it is best to call and verify that the meeting will be held on the scheduled date. Noticex of postponement will also be posted on the building’s lobby doors.

All board meetings are open to the public in accordance with the Ohio Sunshine Law. Any person interested in attending the meetings may obtain advance notice of all meetings at which any specific type of public business is to be discussed. Individuals may receive an agenda of all upcoming meetings by supplying the District with stamped, self-addressed envelopes or their e-mail address.

Minutes of all meetings of the Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District will be promptly recorded and shall be open to public inspection during working hours, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the office. For more information call 419-562-8280 ext. 3 or e-mail monica.finney@oh.nacdnet.net.

Conservation information available at Jan. 23. meeting

BUCYRUS — The Crawford Soil & Water Conservation District, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and the USDA Farm Service Agency are hosting a joint meeting for anyone interested in the conservation programs available in the county.

This is a great opportunity to learn details about the variety of incentive and cost share programs available to local landowners and farmers. Program info to be discussed will be the new H2Ohio Program, ODA’s Working Lands Hay Buffer Program and Small Grain Program, Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), and the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).

The meeting will be held at the Crawford County Conservation League, 3477 State Route 98. in Bucyrus from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23. A light meal will be provided to those who register before Jan. 21. To register or for more info, contact the Crawford SWCD at 419-562-8280 ext. 3.

Mike DeWine to speak at in Ashland. Jan. 20

ASHLAND – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will speak at the Ashbrook Center’s Major Issues Lecture Series on Tuesday, Jan. 28 beginning at noon in the Myers Convocation Center, 638 Jefferson St., on the Ashland University campus.

Tickets for this luncheon/lecture event are $20 per person or a table of eight for $160. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Carrie Clever at (419) 289-5411 or email cclever@ashbrook.org or order online at www.ashbrook.org/event/dewine

As governor, his priorities are children’s issues, education, and combatting the opioid epidemic. He began his career in public service in 1976 when he was elected Greene County prosecutor. He went on to be elected to the Ohio Senate and later to the Ohio House of Representatives. In 1990, DeWine was elected lieutenant governor under Gov. George Voinovich and went on to win election in 1994 to the U.S. Senate, where he served until 2007. DeWine was Ohio attorney general from 2011 until he became governor in 2019.

Throughout his career, the governor has had a central focus on protecting Ohio’s children and families.

Auditions announced for ‘Nunsense II’

MARION — Marion Palace Theatre Executive Director Bev Ford announces auditions will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. by show director Kristi Wink for a Palace Production of “Nunsense II: The Second Coming.”

Those interested in auditioning for this musical comedy should enter through the May Pavilion. All auditioners are asked to come prepared with a 1-2 minute musical theatre audition piece and come prepared to read from the script. No CDs and no a capella pieces. A pianist will be provided.

There are no specific dance requirements but auditioners should be aware that there are simple dance movements in the show. Wink is looking to cast 5-16 people ages 18 years and up. A full character breakdown can be found on the Palace Theatre website, www.marionpalace.org.

Performance dates for “Nunsense II: The Second Coming” are April 3 and April 4 on the Marion Palace Theatre main stage. In addition to the show, patrons may purchase tickets to a pre-show dinner in the May Pavilion.

For information about auditions, or to purchase tickets please contact the Palace box office at 740-383-2101 or visit the Palace website at www.marionpalace.org.