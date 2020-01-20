Chili, cornbread and a rummage sale Friday at Galion Golden Age Center

GALION — In its on-going effort to keep funding flowing, the Galion Golden Age Club is offering up a warm and hearty meal, along with a rummage sale during a January fundraising event.

On Friday, Jan. 24, the Golden Age Club, 301 South Market Street, is holding a chili and cornbread dinner from 4-6 p.m. The meal costs is $6 for adults and $3 for children. Also on Friday, Jan. 24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the club is offering up a good deals at its rummage sale. Items are priced at just $1 a bag.

“Anything you can fit in one bag is only a dollar,” said Jenni Leuthold, operations manager at the club.

With the United Way cutting funding for the club this year, the organization — geared toward area residents 50 and older — has been trying to come up with different ways to raise money.

“We’re trying to have dinners every month or every two months,” Leuthold said. “This is our first chili dinner, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Leuthold said the Golden Age Club was successful in raising some funds after writing a letter to the editor to the Galion Inquirer.

“And then we also had a donation drive.,” Leuthold added. “We sent out letters to all the local businesses and they responded and we did get some funds from that.”

“And we’ve got a lot of good support from Galion as we’ve started doing some of this stuff. We’re very pleased,” said club treasurer Sandy Lane.

“They are learning we are here,” added Judy Gibson, president of the Galion Golden Age Club.

Lane, who is the chairperson for the chili dinner, said the board voted and they are going to be cooking up a Wendy’s knockoff chili for the event this month.

“That’s what we’re going to try first,” Lane said.

At the rummage sale people will be able to find all types of clothing, household items, kitchen items, decorative items, knick-knacks, and a lot of books.

Dine in and carry outs are offered at the dinner, but no delivery is available. Those wanting carry out will have to come to the club to get their dinner served up to go.

The event will also boast a 50/50 raffle, as Leuthold said they try to have one of those anytime they hold an event as it brings in a little more money for the club.

“At the Golden Age Club we offer a fun, family-like, welcoming atmosphere for those over 50 to come for community and social engagement,” Leuthold said.

