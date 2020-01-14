Crawford County crowns Spelling Bee champion

MANSFIELD — Scrumptiously is a good word to describe the way Maddy Martin spelled at the Crawford County Spelling Bee last Thursday, Jan. 9 at Crestline High School.

With that word, Martin, a seventh grader from St. Bernard Catholic School in New Washington, became the spelling bee champion. Drake Moyer, an eighth grader from Crestline Exempted Village Schools, was the runner-up with the word Honolulu.

The top 12 contestants will go on to compete in the Tri-County Spelling Bee on Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center on Fourth Street in Mansfield.

The following students will be competing:

Crestline: Shawna Riddlebaugh (6), Liliana Bunch (8), Drake Moyer (8), AJ Wise (8).

St. Bernard: Sophia Martin (6) Maddy Martin (7) .

Galion: Stella Volz (5), Claire Wiggins (5), Jillian Capretta (7), Wyatt Estep (8), Courtney Woerlein (8).

Wynford: Kylie Carroll (5).

Every speller received a certificate, and the champion and first runner-up received awards. Certificates and awards were provided by the Mansfield News Journal.

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services to 10 school districts and over 17,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.

Courtesy photo Maddy Martin, a seventh grader from St. Bernard School; and Drake Martin, an eighth-grader from Crestline, are the winners of the Crawford County Spelling Bee. They and 10 other county students will take part in next month's Tri-County Spelling Bee.

