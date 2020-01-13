Galion City Schools’ Habit 4 winners named

GALION — Galion City Schools congratulates the Habit 4 winners in the primary and intermediate buildings.

Each month students are nominated by staff members for one of the eight habits, and this month’s habit was Think Win-Win.

In the primary building, the winners were: Winston Pensinger, Atlas Gorka, Carrigan Foster, Audrey Gerber, Morgan Barnett, Marissa Shipman, Haylee Brown, Bekah Baldwin, Lillyauna Huddlestun, Jayda Haferd, Chance Kentosh, Brentley Price, Brody Pridemore, Madison Nichols, Shy’Ann Conkle, Kaylee Jenkins and Megan Bailey.

“These students think everyone can win. They are willing to problem solve and listen to others’ needs. It is great seeing our students displaying the habits,” primary school principal Melisa Watters said.

For the intermediate building, the winners were Nakian Cameron, Landen Whisler, Maria Wegesin, Jazmynn Paul, Adalei Gerwig, Wyatt Pridemore, Emily Guy, Paige Cox, Garrett Jones, Rhiley Skaggs, Jayda Miniard and Brooke North.

Habit 4, Think Win-Win, comes from the Leader in Me program that is based off of FranklinCovey’s, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. The seven different habits are: 1. Be Proactive, 2. Begin with the End in Mind, 3. Put First Things First, 4. Think Win-Win, 5. Seek First to Understand, then to be Understood, 6. Synergize, and 7. Sharpen the Saw.

The Leader in Me program looks to instill in students the leadership and life skills needed to thrive and be good people in today’s society.

Over the course of the school year, each habit is taught one at a time so students have time to learn and practice the qualities that come with each habit.

At the end of each month in the primary school, the students who have displayed good behavior get to participate in an incentive, which, this year has included things like outdoor game time, a hayride and a bounce house.

In the intermediate building, those who have qualified for the incentive based on good behavior, get to do something special after each quarter. For the first quarter, they watched a movie and had donuts; for the second quarter, they went to Planet 14; for the third quarter they will go bowling; for the fourth quarter, they get extra field day time, and at the end of the year they will go to Altitude Trampoline Park in Mansfield.

Courtesy photo Galion Primary School winners are: Winston Pensinger, Atlas Gorka, Carrigan Foster, Audrey Gerber, Morgan Barnett, Marissa Shipman, Haylee Brown, Bekah Baldwin, Lillyauna Huddlestun, Jayda Haferd, Chance Kentosh, Brentley Price, Brody Pridemore, Madison Nichols, Shy’Ann Conkle, Kaylee Jenkins and Megan Bailey. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/01/web1_Galion-Primary-Habit-4.jpg Courtesy photo Galion Primary School winners are: Winston Pensinger, Atlas Gorka, Carrigan Foster, Audrey Gerber, Morgan Barnett, Marissa Shipman, Haylee Brown, Bekah Baldwin, Lillyauna Huddlestun, Jayda Haferd, Chance Kentosh, Brentley Price, Brody Pridemore, Madison Nichols, Shy’Ann Conkle, Kaylee Jenkins and Megan Bailey. Courtesy photo Galion Intermediate School winners were: Nakian Cameron, Landen Whisler, Maria Wegesin, Jazmynn Paul, Adalei Gerwig, Wyatt Pridemore, Emily Guy, Paige Cox, Garrett Jones, Rhiley Skaggs, Jayda Miniard and Brooke North. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/01/web1_thumbnail_Galion-Intermediate-Habit-4.jpg Courtesy photo Galion Intermediate School winners were: Nakian Cameron, Landen Whisler, Maria Wegesin, Jazmynn Paul, Adalei Gerwig, Wyatt Pridemore, Emily Guy, Paige Cox, Garrett Jones, Rhiley Skaggs, Jayda Miniard and Brooke North.