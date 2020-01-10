New nail salon opens in Galion

GALION — Area residents are flocking to a new nail salon in Galion in an effort to add a bit of glitz and glamour to their lives.

Spicy Nails, owned by Jason Dang, is located at 216A in the shopping plaza behind McDonald’s and Subway. It is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.

Dang is from Ontario, but said he saw a need in Galion for a nail salon.

“We’ve been open here since Dec. 26,” he said. “I opened one in Galion because we know a lot of customers from Galion and Bucyrus, and they were driving to Mansfield or Ontario. This is an easier drive for them.”

Carol Heminger, from Galion, was getting her nails done this week. She said she celebrated when Spicy Nails opened.

“I had to drive to Ontario and Mansfield all the time to get my nails done,” she said. “There are so many people from Galion who were going to Mansfield and Ontario that I knew a salon here would go over. This place is very clean and the people are very friendly and I’ve heard nothing but good responses from here. I get my nails done about every four weeks. They look much better and I can’t grow nails. I get so many compliments on the French tips.”

Services offered at Spicy Nails include acrylic nails, manicures, dipping, pedicures and facial waxing.

Dang explained dipping is a new service. It is organic with no chemicals or UV lights.

“It has vitamins and calcium to help the nails grow,” he noted.

Currently, there are four employees at Spicy Nails. Dang said he hopes to have more technicians in by the summer.

“Business has been pretty steady since we opened. not too busy, but steady,” he said. “But on the weekends we do get kind of busy.”

Customers may call 567-393-9000 to make an appointment, but walk-ins also are accepted.

Photo by Jodi Myers Carole Hemminger gets her nails done by Jason Dang this week at Spicy Nails, recently opened in the shopping plaza behind McDonald's.