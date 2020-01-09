Galion City Schools preschool registration starts Feb. 3

GALION — Registration for Galion City School’s 5-Star Step Up to Quality Preschool Program for the 2020-21 school year begins Monday, Feb. 3. Any interested parents or families can contact the Galion Primary School at 419-468-4010, or visit the school at 478 Portland Way North, to request a registration packet.

The 5-Star rated Galion Preschool Program offers morning and afternoon classes Monday through Thursday. The program promotes a “hands-on” learning environment that aligns with the State of Ohio preschool content standards in language arts, math, science and social studies. A highly qualified teaching staff and certified educational aides provide instruction for students.

Qualifying students may also receive occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech therapy during the school day. The parent or guardian of registered students must complete a developmental checklist, called the ASQ-3, to determine if services are needed.

Preschool tuition is based on a sliding scale and can range from no cost for a family to $110.00 a month. If a student qualifies for services through an Individualized Education Plan (IEP), the tuition fee will be waived. The sliding tuition fee scale is based on the Early Childhood Education Eligibility Screening Tool, which is included in the registration packet. The sliding tuition fee scale is available to ensure all families have access to a quality preschool program.

Snacks will be served daily, and transportation will be provided for those students who qualify. A $10.00 registration fee is charged at the time of application for registration, and all students must be at least three years of age by August 1, 2020.

Interested parents are strongly encouraged to obtain a hard copy of the registration packet from the Primary School. For more information, please contact the Primary School at 419-468-4010.

