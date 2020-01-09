Galion area news briefs

Galion Health Department schedule

GALION — Immunization appointments at the Galion Health Department may be set for Jan. 15. and Jan. 22. There are daytime immunization appointments available each day. Call to schedule and have insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay.

The health department also has daytime appointments available and accepts walk-ins for its sexual health clinic (STI/STD testing and treatment and PrEP) on most Fridays. Walk-ins also accepted some Tuesdays. Call 419-468-1075 to schedule your appointment. For more information visit www.galionhealth.org.

The Galion Board of Health will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the Health Department office, 113 Harding Way East, Galion.

Galion Safety Council is Jan. 16

GALION — The topic at the next Galion Safety Council meeting on Jan 16 will be “Pedestrian safety while working around forklifts.” The meeting is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the backroom of the Galion Moose Lodge, 520. S. Market St. It costs $10. The speaker is Rob McIntosh, a senior safety trainer for Forklift Training Systems. Reservations deadline is noon on Jan. 14. Reply by emai at galionsafetycouncil@gmail.com) or by calling 419-492-2477 and leaving a message.

Galion school board organizational meeting is Jan. 14

GALION — The Galion City School District Board of Education will have its organizational meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at 6:15 p.m. in the Galion Middle School computer lab. The regular January meeting will immediately follow the organizational meeting. at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Galion Port Authority to meet Jan. 15

GALION — The Galion Port Authority will have a special meeting Jan. 15 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the “Consideration and Adoption of Rules and Regulations and Operating Procedures and Discussion of Accounting and Bookkeeping Services. The meeting will be held at the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce , 138 Harding Way West. The public is welcome to attend.

Crawford County Peri group to meet

The Crawford County PERI Chapter 85 will meet at noon on Thursday January 9, 2020 at Our New Location Calvary United Church of Christ of Crestline, 511 Heiser Ct. Crestline. Our Speaker will be Crawford County Council of Aging. Meal reservations need to be in by Sunday January 5, 2020 by calling 419-562-8285 or 419-563-4973.

Developmental Disabilities board sets meeting

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold their 2020 organizational meeting and regularly scheduled monthly board meeting on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., in the board room at 1630 E. Southern Avenue, Suite 101, Bucyrus.

Help available to pay heating bills

ONTARIO – Do you need help paying for winter heating bills? Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) may be able to help you. Here’s what you need to do? Fill out an application available by calling the Area Agency at 419-524-4144 or 800-860-5799. That number will be answered Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone age 18 and older may apply for this assistance. Those 60 and older can get assistance with filling out the application. All heating types are eligible for energy assistance programs: electric, wood, coal, natural gas, propane and kerosene. Call for more information. The deadline to apply for help is March 31, 2020.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers and resource networks that support individual choice, independence and dignity.