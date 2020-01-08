Disabled veterans enjoy luncheon at Golden Corral

ONTARIO — Active members of the Mansfield chapter of Disabled American Veterans had a Christmas luncheon at the Mansfield Golden Corral Buffet and Grill on Dec. 17. Golden Corral owners John and Renee Sears were honored with a certificate for their support of the annual Veteran’s Day Dinner and their ongoing support of Veterans. Kyle Scot was the winner of a 58-inch Samsung TV and Jeff Morgan won the 50/50 drawing. From the left are Deb Robinson, DAV treasurer; Golden Corral owner John Sears and Josh Hurrell, commander of DAV Chapter 21.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/01/web1_thumbnail_GC-owner-John-Sears-.jpg