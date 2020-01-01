Help available to pay heating bills

ONTARIO – Do you need help paying for winter heating bills? Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) may be able to help you. Here’s what you need to do? Fill out an application available by calling the Area Agency at 419-524-4144 or 800-860-5799. That number will be answered Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone age 18 and older may apply for this assistance. Those 60 and older can get assistance with filling out the application. All heating types are eligible for energy assistance programs: electric, wood, coal, natural gas, propane and kerosene. Call for more information. The deadline to apply for help is March 31, 2020.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers and resource networks that support individual choice, independence and dignity.

Galion school board organizational meeting is Jan. 14

GALION — The Galion City School District Board of Education will have its organizational meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at 6:15 p.m. in the Galion Middle School computer lab. The regular January meeting will immediately follow the organizational meeting. at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Galion Port Authority to meet Jan. 15

GALION — The Galion Port Authority will have a special meeting Jan. 15 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the “Consideration and Adoption of Rules and Regulations and Operating Procedures and Discussion of Accounting and Bookkeeping Services. The meeting will be held at the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce , 138 Harding Way West. The public is welcome to attend.

Northmor school board to meet Jan. 14

GALION — The Northmor Local Board of Education will hold its annual organizational meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at 6:0 p.m. The regular board meeting will be held immediately following the organizational meeting. At the regular meeting the board will hold a public hearing on the 2021-2022 school calendar.