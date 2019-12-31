Summer warmth or winter’s chill, Crawford Park District has plenty of options for area residents

GALION — Winter is less than two weeks old, and snow and cold will arrive north central Ohio eventually … probably. But that doesn’t mean the Crawford Park District is shut down for the winter. Hiking trails are open and there are still plenty of events scheduled indoors and out-of-doors in January.

The annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count is this Sunday, Jan. 5. The park district is looking for volunteers to help with the count. If you can assist, meet Warren Uxley at 7 a,.m. at Bob Evans, 1517 N. Sandusky Ave., in Bucyrus. The Audubon Christmas bird count collects data on bird populations throughout North America. If you are interested in counting birds at your home feeder, call the Crawford Park District office to see if it is located within this count circle.

For more information on all park district events, call 419-683-9000, visit its website at www.crawfordparkdistrict.org or visit the Crawford Park District Facebook page.

Story time: Monday, Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan., 20 and Jan. 27 at 10:30 a.m. Lowe-Volk Park: Young kids and adults are invited to listen to a different nature-themed story each week. There also will be an activity, game, or craft that goes with the story.

Book Club: Tuesday, Jan. 7 and Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Do you love nature and love to read? With the abundance of books available for nature lovers, sometimes it is hard to choose one. Join the Crawford Park District’s Book Club and figure it out with other readers. Registration is recommended. This club will be limited to 15 members.

Wild Wednesday: Jan. 8, 10 a.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Participants will enjoy an hour of nature exploration. Program topics will vary and may include a story, short hike, craft, or a visit from an animal. This program is for pre-schoolers and their parents. Dress for the weather.

Uncorked Nature, What is that smell? Friday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. at Fox Winery, 227 Harding Way East. Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Abby at Galion’s Fox Winery for this program on smells. When you smell a wine, you’re preparing your brain for the wine you’re about to taste. Our sense of smell has a profound effect on the way our brain processes flavor. Can your nose identify the different smells from nature and wine? This program is adults 21 and older.

Winter in the Woods: Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Life in the woods can be challenging for animals, especially in winter. The Crawford Park District’s Joy Etter-Link will help you explore some animals and what they do in the winter. This program is for school-age children up to fifth grade, with an adult.

Women of the Wilderness: Thursday, Jan. 16 5:30 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Join naturalist Lisa for an informative program on wonderful women of the wilderness and learn how or what they contributed to the natural world. Can you name a woman that has contributed greatly to conservation efforts or who have made wilderness history? After this program you can.

Toddler Trot: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Getting little ones outside is important, regardless of the season. Join Crawford Park District Director Josh and McKinley as they explore a winter wonderland. They will incorporate matching shapes, counting, balance, and many other skills appropriate for young children. For toddlers and an adult.

Winter tree ID: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. at Heckert Nature Preserve, 1601 State Route 19, Bucyrus. Many people can identify trees by its leaves, but what if the leaves have fallen. Join director Josh Dyer to discover the skill of winter tree identification by looking at twigs and bark. Observing trees in the winter is great way to get to know a tree from all aspects and is a great tool for hunters and others.

Feeding Day: Monday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Animal lovers are invited to come and learn which animals eat what. You will get a turn at helping feed some of the animals! Will it be fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, shrimp, worms, or mice?

Woodpeckers: Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Meet naturalist Warren Uxley at the Nature Center for a program about the 10 woodpecker species that live in the eastern U.S. The impact of woodpeckers ripples throughout the forest community they inhabit.

Trail Cam Adventures: Thursday, Jan. 23 6 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Are you interested in setting up your own trail cam but don’t know where to start.? This program is for you! The Crawford Park District has compiled thousands of pictures over the many years thanks to trail cameras at winter bait stations, local schools, and at our nature camps. From the run-of-the-mill animals, to shape shifters, and the changing environment, we’ve captured nature when our eyes weren’t there to witness it. This program, for all ages, will cover it all.

Viewing the Night Sky: Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills. Some of the targets for winter are: Jupiter, which is half a billion miles away and has four moons, and Saturn, with its many rings.

Learn about trail cams and how to place them right to get great winter photos, such as this cardinal, captured in one of the Crawford Park District sites. That program is Jan. 23. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/12/web1_CPD-2.jpg Photo courtesy Crawford Park District

Despite recent warm weather, winter will eventually make a return to Ohio. Trails at the Crawford Park District remain open during park hours in winter. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/12/web1_CPD-4.jpg Photo courtesy Crawford Park District

