2019 was great for Richland County tourism

MANSFIELD — Led by the Shawshank 25 Anniversary weekend, Inkcarceration, Studebaker Drivers Club International Meet and the National Auto Sport Association (NASA) National Championships, close to 100,000 visitors from 43 states and at least six countries came to Richland County in 2019.

In all, events generated nearly $10 Million in spending. The “award-winning” marketing campaign for the Shawshank anniversary weekend got the attention of national and international media outlets and put Mansfield in the spotlight for six months, generating over 341 article/stories with billions of impressions worth over $80 Million.

“The travel season never slowed down until the end of October thanks to Blood Prison which won almost every significant award in the haunting industry, including Haunt of the Year,” said Lee Tasseff, president of Destination Mansfield-Richland County. “The area is truly blessed to have such drawing power.”

New and emerging events came to town. In May, ParaPsyCon, a paranormal and psychic convention, brought 1,200 participants to town and the Halloween and Haunters Convention drew 760 people who plan haunted and Halloween events. In July, 45,000 headbangers rocked out at the Inkcarceration Festival for over three days in year two of this event.

In September, 1,690 car enthusiasts from 43 states and four countries rolled into Richland County for the Studebaker Drivers Club International Meet. More than 227 cars and 45 vendors displayed during the meet and the public car show. Mansfield Barber Expo, now in year two, drew a new niche crowd to town and Destination Mansfield continues to encourage creative events that draw new faces to the community.

And that’s not even counting the major events that happen each summer: RichHistory Weekend, Ohio Civil War Show, the Heart of the City Cruise In, and more. Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course presented a season with one of its biggest schedules with eight spectator races. In addition to favorites like IndyCar, NASCAR Xfinity, and the AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, the season included the return of the NASA Championships. According to NASA, the event drew an estimated 8,000 drivers, crews and fans.

Those who come to attend large events don’t just come in and stay in one spot. They travel around town, exploring and stopping at local business to shop and dine. They were everywhere: attractions, orchards, wineries and breweries and communitiesacross the county.

Tourism is the fourth largest employer in Richland County. It supports 4,736 jobs with a payroll of $95.7 million, while generating spending of $338.5 million and local taxes of $8.6 million.

