GALION — More than 120 people enjoyed a Christmas luncheon at First Lutheran Church on Christmas Day. A lot of willing hands and donations were offered by the congregation along with food donations from KFC, Rusty Horseshoe, Phil’s Deli, the Daily Grub and the Whistle Stop.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/12/web1_First-Lutheran-Church-galion.jpg