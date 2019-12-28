United Commercial Travelers serves Christmas dinner to 155

BUCYRUS — United Commercial Travelers (UCT) Bucyrus Council 334 served an annual Christmas Dinner to 155 individuals served by the Crawford County Board of DD, staff and providers on Dec. 20 at the Trillium Event Center.

Mary Morton, secretary/treasurer for Bucyrus Council of UCT, shared that this year is the 51st year running for this dinner to be served. Dinner in the early years was held in a party room of the former Greenlawn Restaurant. The dinner was then moved to the Crawford County Conservation League outside Bucyrus for many years. Starting in 2015 it was moved to Trillium Event Center here in Bucyrus. Dinner consisting of roasted turkey, holiday mashed potatoes, gravy, noodles, green beans, roll & butter, orange drink, coffee and ice cream was enjoyed. Special guest, Santa, made his annual stop in the afternoon, with a small gift for the individuals served by the Crawford County Board of DD. Music filled the air as individuals served, along with staff, joined in the singing of Christmas Carols.

The Order of United Commercial Travelers of America (UCT) was formed on January 16, 1888, in Columbus, Ohio. UCT is a 501(c)8 non-profit fraternal benefit society with nearly 55,000 members in the U.S. and Canada. Members volunteer to enhance their communities through community service, charitable fundraising and helping those in need.

The Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities, located at 1630 East Southern Ave, Suite 101, Bucyrus, Ohio 44820 serves over 350 children and adults at Fairway School, public schools, Community Services and other private providers.

Courtesy photo Peggy B. tells Santa want she wants him to bring her for Christmas at last week’s Christmas Dinner at the Trillium Center in Bucyrus. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/12/web1_Peggy-B.jpg Courtesy photo Peggy B. tells Santa want she wants him to bring her for Christmas at last week’s Christmas Dinner at the Trillium Center in Bucyrus.