Audubon bird count is Jan. 5; Crawford Park district looking for volunteers to help

BUCYRUS — The Crawford Park District will host is annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count on Sunday, Jan. 5. Volunteers are needed. If interested, meet at Bob Evans, 1517 N. Sandusky Ave. at 7 a.m.

Each year, the Crawford Park District seeks volunteers to help with their annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count. The classic example of citizen science, the Audubon Christmas bird count collects data on bird populations throughout North America. If you can help, meet Warren Uxley at the Bob Evans.

If you interested in counting birds at your home feeder, call the Crawford Park District office to see if are located within the count circle. For more information contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000.

