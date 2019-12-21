Galion area briefs: Christmas Eve Service at Windfall Emanuel; Christmas Day lunch being served at First Lutheran

Christmas Eve Service at Windfall Emanuel

GALION — There will be a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 9 p.m. at Windfall Emanuel UCC, 1781 Biddle Road. The church choir also will be presenting “The Christmas Story through the eyes of Joseph.” The guest speaker will be Cara (Caudill) Pfeiffer on Sunday, Dec. 29 at the 10:30 a.m. service.

First Lutheran Church sponsoring a Christmas Day lunch

GALION — First Lutheran Church, 127 S. Columbus St.. The meal is open to the public and will be served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Christmas season is the time of giving to others and First Lutheran Church is doing just that. If you are spending the holiday alone, or are from out of town staying in a hotel, come on over to First Lutheran Church for nice hot dinner that includes ham, green beans, potatoes, desserts and more. And enjoy some good fellowship with others. You can dine at the church or get a carryout meal.

First Lutheran Church members are reaching out to local restaurants for some support. Any dish donated will be noted so businesses will be ID’d. Donation ideas include cheese plates, cheese and meat plates, green bean casserole, cheesy potato casserole, corn casserole, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry salad or cookies and pie. Or, if your restaurant has a favorite holiday dish, you are welcome to donate that. Please contact David Dinkel at 419-565-7168 for more information. Dinkel also will be available to pick up dishes and take them to the church.

Thank you in advance for your donation.

Galion school board organizational meeting is Jan. 14

GALION — The Galion City School District Board of Education will have its organizational meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at 6:15 p.m. in the Galion Middle School computer lab. The regular January meeting will immediately follow the organizational meeting. at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Galion Port Authority to meet Jan. 15

GALION — The Galion Port Authority will have a special meeting Jan. 15 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the “Consideration and Adoption of Rules and Regulations and Operating Procedures and Discussion of Accounting and Bookkeeping Services. The meeting will be held at the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce , 138 Harding Way West. The public is welcome to attend.