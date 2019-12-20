Prepping for a party at the American Legion

GALION — Janet Hout, Jo Ann Baldwin and Jeanne Dunlap spent an afternoon this week wrapping gifts and doing other prep work for today’s Christmas party at American Legion Scarbrough Post 243 in Galion. The women are all members of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary. They were wrapping gifts for more than 60 children expected at the party.

