Food collected, donated in Morrow County

GALION — Northmor JOG had their annual food drive the first week of December. Junior High and High School home rooms were in competition with each other to see who could bring in the most food. The first place winners in the junior high and high school won a pizza party. A total of 1,700 items were brought in this year and the food was given to the North Woodbury Alliance Church food pantry. This food pantry serves more than 200 families. The winners of the food drive were Mark Yaussey’s junior high homeroom, collecting 431 items; and Kevin Ruhl’s high school homeroom, collecting 230 items.

Courtesy photo Northmor JOG juniors and seniors box up food collected recently for North Woodbury Alliance Church. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/12/web1_Northmor-food-drive.jpg Courtesy photo Northmor JOG juniors and seniors box up food collected recently for North Woodbury Alliance Church.