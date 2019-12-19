Galion school board honors middle school students

GALION — Six Galion Middle School students were recognized for their success and achievement at Tuesday’s school board meeting. Sixth-graders Elliott Freyman and Collin Peden; seventh-graders Nathan Mendiola, Cameron Eckert; and eighth-graders Steven Glew and Cooper Kent were honored.

Middle school principal Paul Wheeler, and middle school family engagement coordinator Violeta Chinni, gave a presentation to the board on goals in the middle school for the year and the family resource center. Those goals included creating e a new building improvement plan, increasing family engagement and improving communication.

For academic improvement, middle school staff wanted to raise achievement scores in each tested area; improve current academic programs; increase depth of knowledge and raise expectations. Students are starting to track their own grades and assignments.

To better make the school a place where people want to be, staff have increased Leader in Me activities, established a family resource center, established a break room for students, and have added more color to the building to make to make it more welcoming. The break room is a room for students to go to in order to calm down .., to hopefully avoid having to go to the principal’s office.

Staff also have created and sent out seven newsletters this year, and they have utilized social media more, with multiple posts each day and lots of pictures going up.

To increase family engagement, the family resource center is having “Coffee with the Principals” days; there is a parent teacher advisory council, and they are looking to increase volunteer opportunities.

The family resource center is located just inside the lobby doors at the middle school. The room features bright blue walls, lots of decorations, and a kitchen table to make it more welcoming to those who come in.

Other areas of focus include: school communication, school events and activities, family0involvement opportunities, family resources and family education.

Sschool communication include news releases and announcements, social media and website updates, family newsletters, family home visits, teacher positive communication, and many other things. For school events and activities, there are open houses and orientation, guidance and IEP meetings, parent topic nights, academic events, athletic events, school functions and fundraisers, and social events and activities. Family resources available are family assistance request forms, clothing, hygiene and school supplies, directory of services, community connections, learning materials, job boards, meeting space, and other things. Family education includes parent topic nights, parenting news and eTips, parenting videos/books/brochures, Facebook live feeds, Lighthouse leadership trainings, community service events, etc. For involvement opportunities, there are student mentors, trip and dance chaperones, event volunteers, parent advisory council members, school culture ambassadors, Lighthouse leaders, athletic coaches and club advisors.

Also at the meeting, the board held the first reading on the academic calendar for the 2020-21 school year. The calendar is mostly set, and will be released when graduation is set. Right now, it is scheduled for June 6, but the board is considering moving it to Sunday, May 31, 2021.

The next Galion school board meeting is Jan. 14, with an organizational meeting at 6:15 and the regular board meeting at 6:30 p.m.

