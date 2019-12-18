Galion area briefs: Christmas Eve Service at Windfall Emanuel; Christmas Day lunch being served at First Lutheran

Christmas Eve Service at Windfall Emanuel

GALION — There will be a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 9 p.m. at Windfall Emanuel UCC, 1781 Biddle Road. The church choir also will be presenting “The Christmas Story through the eyes of Joseph.” The guest speaker will be Cara (Caudill) Pfeiffer on Sunday, Dec. 29 at the 10:30 a.m. service.

First Lutheran Church sponsoring a Christmas Day lunch

GALION — First Lutheran Church, 127 S. Columbus St.. The meal is open to the public and will be served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Christmas season is the time of giving to others and First Lutheran Church is doing just that. If you are spending the holiday alone, or are from out of town staying in a hotel, come on over to First Lutheran Church for nice hot dinner that includes ham, green beans, potatos, desserts and more. And enjoy some good fellowship with others. You can dine at the church or get a carryout meal.

First Lutheran Church members are reaching out to local restaurants for some support. Any dish donated will be noted so businesses will be ID’d. Donation ideas include cheese plates, cheese and meat plates, green bean casserole, cheesy potato casserole, corn casserole, mashed potatos and gravy, cranberry salad or cookies and pie. Or, if your restaurant has a favorite holiday dish, you are welcome to donate that. Please contact David Dinkel at 419-565-7168 for more information. Dinkel also will be available to pick up dishes and take them to the church.

Thank you in advance for your donation.

Design Review Board to meet Dec. 18

GALION — The City of Galion Design Review Board will meet Dec. 18, 2019 at noon. in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building. topics to be discussed include an application from 442 Harding Way West (window replacement), 133 N. Columbus St. (fence), and 212 Harding Way East (building demolition). New business will include discussion about Terms of Office, setting a meeting for the Advisory Board to discuss mural guidelines, discuss regular meeting schedule, and the Landmark Program.

Galion Port Authority to meet Jan. 15

GALION — The Galion Port Authority will have a special meeting Jan. 15 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the “Consideration and Adoption of Rules and Regulations and Operating Procedures and Discussion of Accounting and Bookkeeping Services. The meeting will be held at the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce , 138 Harding Way West. The public is welcome to attend.

Special Christmas service at St. Paul UMC

GALION — St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St., will have a special service Sunday, Dec. 15. Blue Christmas, a Service of Remembrance, Comfort and Hope, will begin at 3 p.m.

For many, Christmas with the emphasis on family, joy, giving, and “good cheer” can be a very painful time. The loss of a loved one, the anguish of broken relationships, the insecurity of unemployment, the weariness of ill health, depression, the pain of isolation; all these can make us feel very alone in the midst of the celebrating.

We need the space and time to acknowledge our sadness and concern. We need to know that we are not alone. We need to know that God is with us. Emmanuel.

This Blue Christmas Service is a way to acknowledge the pain that the Christmas season can sometimes ignore and sometimes cause. Join with us in prayer, scripture and music acknowledging that God is present with those who mourn, for those who grieve, for those who struggle. God’s word comes to shine light into our darkness. All are welcome.