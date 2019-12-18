Richland County dog warden, MANCI collaboration making more dogs ready for adoption

MANSFIELD — The Richland County Dog Warden’s office is pleased to announce a partnership with the Mansfield Correctional Institution’s TLDC prison dog program. The first dog to attend the program is Babette. She is a very sweet girl that does well with other dogs, cats and children. She was not doing well in the kennel environment and needed a break.

The TLDC prison dog program pairs a dog with an inmate handler who teaches the dogs basic obedience commands and works to crate-train them. They live with the handlers, have play sessions outside and attend training classes throughout the week. This program is very beneficial to its shelter partners, inmates and the dogs.

Deputy Dog Warden Missy Houghton is the liaison between the dog warden’s office and the prison dog program.

The adoption fee for the dogs is $199 and includes their microchip, registration, vaccine and spay or neuter. If you are interested in Babette, please contact the Richland County Dog Warden’s office for an application.

Courtesy photo Babette is the first graduate of a partnership between the Richland County Dog Warden's office and the Mansfield Correctional Institution's TLDC prison dog program. Babette is ready to be adopted. Contact the Richland County Dog Warden's office for information.