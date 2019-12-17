Glow-tubing should be open this weekend at Snow Trails

MANSFIELD — Snow Trails opened up again last weekend for its 59th skiing and snowboarding season.

The resort, 3100 Possum Run Road, just of State Route 13, is targeting this Saturday, Dec. 21 for the opening of its Vertical Descent Tubing Park, which features glow-tubing.

For more information on Snow Trails call 800-OHIO-SKI or visit www.SnowTrails.com. Chairlift, slope and terrain park availability will be listed each day. A webcam is available at www.SnowTrails.com/cams. To stay-up-to-date on the latest news and promotions, follow Snow Trails on Facebook @SnowTrails.

