Galion area meeting briefs

Daughters of Union Veterans meet

GALION — Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Tent 91 Galion, met Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the home of Janice Cass. Preceding the meeting was the Christmas potluck dinner. Guest included Betsy Potts, Ohio Department President, and her sister, Cindy Freed. A delicious dinner was enjoyed and lots of joyous social time.

The meeting was conducted by president, Donna Yaussy. Prayer given by chaplain, Marilyn Sipes and pledge led by patriotic instructor, Julie Cass. Communications included: “The Veteran” newsletter and a Christmas card from Betsy Potts.

Relief report consisted of: 2 flowers for deceased, 1 flowers for ill, 16 personal visits, 118 cheer cards sent and 419 volunteer hours served. Instead of having a gift exchange, those present donate the money to purchase a gift. Said donations are sent to the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky, Ohio from the Tent. The end of the year mystery gift winner was Betsy Potts. Following the meeting, we enjoyed some games and more social time. It was a great evening.

Next meeting is Jan. 7, 2020, at the home of Judy Sanders. Cathy Brown will serve as hostess.

Leesville Grange has December meeting

LEESVILLE — Leesville Grange 2078 met Dec. 3 at the Jefferson Township Fire Department with a Christmas dinner. Master/president Donald Graf offered prayer before the meal and presided over the meeting with Chaplain Pro-Tem June Slabach offering prayer, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.

The Legislative report was House Bill 186 with the Ohio legislatures considering change to voter registration. The Family Activities Chairperson, Priscilla Laughbaum reported on home craft projects being a tin can person, wooden plant stand and diamond dots painting. The Deaf Activities Chairman is accepting monetary donations for Dogs For Better Lives and International Christian Centers for the Deaf. Community Services Chairman thanked all for bringing non-perishable food items, paper products and toys for Crestline Community Christmas.

The Lecturer reported that Don Graf and Kathie Burkman placed third in the prose contest. The Lecturer’s Program theme for the evening was “The Five Most Popular Christmas Carols” with contest to name the 50 most loved Christmas hymns and carols.

The next regular Leesville/Pomona Grange meeting will be at the Jefferson Township Fire Department on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 6:30 p.m. There will be a soup supper smorgasbord