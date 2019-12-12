Jared Mansfield chapter introduces new members

Jared Mansfield Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Joyce Campbell Vanatter welcomed members and guests to their annual Christmas luncheon at the Der Dutchman Restaurant on Friday, Dec 6, 2019.

BELLVILLE — Membership chair Sheila Larson and chaplain Patricia Jennings had a new member induction ceremony and welcomed the five members — Cynthia Strader, Jo Ella Fosco, Dee Ann Speece, Beth Comerford and Patricia Naumoff — to our chapter. They were presented with a DAR pin and a Poinsettia.

Marianne Heinfield Bove, community service awards chair, announced this year’s recipients of the National Society of Community Service were Marcella “Missy” Heinz Derrenberger and Kevin K. Wappner. A certificate and pin were presented to them in recognition of their countless hours to our community in historical, patriotic and educational endeavors in many organizations and capacities.

Joyce Vanatter presented Laverne Ingram Piatt with a certificate and a poinsettia to recognize her for outstanding dedication for assistance to prospective members with research and the completion of more than 150 applications into the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Regent Vanatter presented two DAR membership certificates: Elizabeth Anatra for 10 years and Nancy Krieger for 35 years of membership.

Joe Jancura, choral director at Clear Fork High School and 18 members of the high school choir “Artisans” presented a very entertaining Christmas musical program.

The chapter was honored to have five past Regents in attendance: Janet Lutz Grogoza, Sunda Anderson Peters, Laverne Ingram Piatt, Joan Hamilton Wyatt and Gail McMeeken Adams

On Dec. 14, members will place wreaths at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman in celebration of National Wreaths Across America Day. Our chapter sponsored 142 wreaths this year.

The next meeting is Friday, Jan 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Samuel D. Islay Library of the Ohio Genealogical Society, 611 W. Ohio 97, Bellville. GThe guest speaker will be Susan Montgomery, presenting the program ‘Wellness Programs & Services for Seniors”

DAR is dedicated to historical preservation, promotion of education and patriotic endeavors. Anyone interested in joining the DAR, please call the chapter regent at 941-224-4888.

