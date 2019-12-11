Brownella Lights tour; Christmas CLUE (one game for kids only) upcoming at Galion Historical Society

GALION — Decorated to perfection with a tree in every room, touring Brownella Cottage, 132 S. Union St., during the holidays is something you don’t want to miss! The Galion Historical Society will be hosting its Brownella Lights tours Friday, Dec. 13 from 5-8 p.m. Tour admission is $5. No reservations are required.

Christmas Clue at Brownella

Who saw Santa at Brownella Cottage? It’s up to you to find out.

Bishop Brown and his wife, Ella, invited several friends to their home for an early Christmas celebration dinner. The house was decorated to perfection, the aroma of cinnamon and cloves filled the air. While enjoying a delicious meal, in the dining room, unexplained noises startled the Browns and their guests. Although not relishing the idea, they decided to investigate. The Browns and their dinner guests separated.

While moving through the cottage, one of the diners discovered the source of the disturbance. As sometimes happens around the Christmas holiday, Santa Claus was surprised to be “caught in the act!” Astonished, Santa offered the guest one of the presents from his large, red sack as a plea for silence.

So the game begins …

1. Who discovered Santa Claus in Brownella Cottage?

2. What was Santa’s “bribery gift?”

3. In what room was Santa discovered?

Two sessions of this live-action CLUE games are scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 15.

KIDS CLUE will be at 2 p.m., and even the actors are kids. An adult must accompany all kid groups.

The Adult Christmas CLUE session will start at 4 p.m.

Tickets for CLUE are $10 per person and reservations can be made by calling the Galion Historical Society Office at 419-468-9338. Ticket availability is limited. Brownella Cottage is located at 132 S. Union St. in Galion.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/12/web1_Christmas-Clue.jpg

Christmas CLUE includes one game that’s for kids only Dec. 15