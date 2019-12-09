Clear Fork elementary students will getchance to shop (local) for their families

CLEAR FORK VALLEY – The approaching Yuletide has people here preparing for this most wonderful time of the year.

Special efforts are being undertaken at Butler and Bellville Elementary schools to make it easier for kids to buy presents, and to purchase them locally.

Presents ranging from something called “slime,” to jewelry, soaps and other desirables will be made available by 15 vendors at the Butler school next Tuesday, Dec. 17

A Similar event will be held at the Bellville school the same day. It will be the Christmas Shop for Students.

Parent Teacher Organizations at both schools are in charge of the programs.

Kalie Orndorff, president of the Butler PTO, said kids will be able to purchase things starting at 8:30 a.m. Buying will end at 3. All gifts are going to be under $16.

The Butler PTO is going to be selling athletic socks … “Spirit wear.”

Kids will be teamed so that younger students can get help from someone older, said Orndorff.

Kids in kindergarten will be paired with those in the fifth grade. Then first- and fourth-grader students will be teamed. The second and third graders will be on their own.

Permission slips have been sent out to parents to let them know kids can shop, and if they want to participate, money must be sent along with the students.

All kids will have 10 minutes to shop.

Orndorff said the schedule will be flexible, so that at the end of the day people can come back. Parents are allowed to come from 2:20 to 3 p.m.

The program includes 284 students at Butler, and 455 in Bellville.

Vendors have to pay $25 for table space at Butler. If someone wants a double space, that will be $40, said Orndorff.

The first group of kids will be able to start shopping about 8:20 a.m.

The vendors are local – from Butler, Bellville, Fredericktown and Mansfield.

Megan Hill is head of the Parent Teachers Organization in Bellville. Their event will run on a similar schedule.

Some vendors are exhibiting and selling at both sites, said Orndorff and Stacey Swank, principal at the Bellville Elementary.

