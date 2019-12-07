News briefs: Cookie Walk next week at Gospel Baptist, special Blue Christmas service set at St. Paul UMC

Gospel Baptist cookie walk is Dec. 14

GALION — Gospel Baptist Church, 5670 Ohio 19, will have its annual Christmas Cookie walk and Luncheon on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 1 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Family Life Center at the church.

Cookies and candy will be sold for $5 per pound. Proceeds will go to the Young-at-Heart Ministries. The event will offer opportunities to win Christmas gift baskets and a white elephant table with gifts wrapped to buy.

For more information, call the church at 419-468-3292 or Bonnie Edwards at 419-468-7086.

Special Christmas service at St. Paul UMC

GALION — St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St., will have a special service Sunday, Dec. 15. Blue Christmas, a Service of Remembrance, Comfort and Hope, will begin at 3 p.m.

For many, Christmas with the emphasis on family, joy, giving, and “good cheer” can be a very painful time. The loss of a loved one, the anguish of broken relationships, the insecurity of unemployment, the weariness of ill health, depression, the pain of isolation; all these can make us feel very alone in the midst of the celebrating.

We need the space and time to acknowledge our sadness and concern. We need to know that we are not alone. We need to know that God is with us. Emmanuel.

This Blue Christmas Service is a way to acknowledge the pain that the Christmas season can sometimes ignore and sometimes cause. Join with us in prayer, scripture and music acknowledging that God is present with those who mourn, for those who grieve, for those who struggle. God’s word comes to shine light into our darkness. All are welcome.

From Citizen to Patriot group to meet Dec. 19

GALION — “Preserving Christmas in America” will be the focus of the next free public forum of the From Citizen to Patriot (FCTP) group. That meeting is set or 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19 at Galion Pizza Hut, 820 Harding Way West. The featured speaker will be a representative from Frontlines Ohio, a north central Ohio faith-based digital news bureau. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.. It’s Pizza for Patriots Night so come early for free pizza, holiday music, and fellowship. All are welcome. We are also taking donations for our holiday food drive project. For information, call Jim at 419-468-5116 or Greg at 419-468-4679 (text/call) or email gregjaye@earthlink.net.

Speaker announced for community breakfast

BUCYRUS — Missionary Mark Burd, state chairman of “reviveOHIO,” will be the guest speaker for the upcoming Men’s Community Breakfast on Dec. 11 at 7 a.m. on the cafeteria at Bucyrus Hospital. “ReviveOHIO” seeks to bring churches together in order to share the Gospel and make disciples in all areas of each community, from schools and businesses to local government, law enforcement, fire and rescue, families, correctional facilities, etc. Women are more than welcome to attend as well.

Sears Woods closed to public Dec. 7

BUCYRUS — The Crawford Park District will close Sears Woods State Nature Preserve on Saturday, Dec.7. The nature preserve will be closed for a controlled deer hunt sponsored by The Division of Natural Areas and Preserves and the Crawford Park District. This hunt is only open to previously selected hunters. For more information or questions call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000.

Portman internship deadline is Jan. 20

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) is accepting applications for summer 2020 internship opportunities in his Washington, D.C. and state offices.

Internships are designed primarily for Ohio students who have completed at least one full year of collegiate undergraduate coursework. Interns are assigned to work alongside staff responsible for the Senator’s legislative, press, and administrative operations. Students who wish to apply for a summer internship may find application information on Senator Portman’s website in the section titled “Students”.

Application deadline is Jan. 20. Contact Portman’s office at Portman_Internships@portman.senate.gov or 202-224-3353 for more information.