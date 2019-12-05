Four-legged friends from afar visit with Magnolia Terrace residents

GALION — Some furry friends made an impromptu appearance Thursday morning at Magnolia Terrace Assisted Living Facility on North Market Street.

Michelle Kubishke and Justin Furmanek, from the Watering Hole Safari in Port Clinton, brought with them two goats, a miniature cow and a llama to the facility to spend some time with and to allow residents a chance to do a little cuddling.

Kubishke said they do a lot activities with the animals at schools and other events, but said this was her first time at an assisted living facility.

“Alcore Senior (management of Magnolia Terrace) got a hold of (the Watering Hole Safari) and set all this up for the residents,” said Magnolia Terrace administrator Carla Slone. “They really enjoy things like this. Last year we had the Columbus Zoo here and they really loved it. It was something special for them. I think things like this are good for the residents because they don’t get out much. Some of them grew up and lived on farms and this brings back memories for them.”

“Look at the smiles on their faces,” said Alcore vice president Chris Schott. “We see reactions like this a lot, but it’s always like the first time seeing it. It’s really a gift.”

Bryce Bumgardner, project coordinator with Alcore, said they’ve been partnered with Magnolia Terrace owner Mike Flick for a few months and this animal program was something they’ve done with previous assisted living communities.

“This is just one of those fun, out of the box, unique things we like to do from time to time,” he said. “If you think about it, sometimes it’s nice to break up some of the monotony of a regular day so sometimes we have a couple dogs go through and today we have all these animals.

“It’s something small, but it will bring some excitement to their day and I think they will remember this for awhile,” he said.

Photo by Jodi Myers Magnolia resident Miriam Johnson shows a little love to an alpaca held by Justin Furmanek from the Watering Hole Safari in Port Clinton.

Skip Gantzler, a resident at Magnolia Terrace in Galion, gets up close and personal with a tiny goat held by Chris Schott, vice president of Alcore, which operates the assisted living facility.

Magnolia Terrace resident Peg Lust takes a few minutes to get to know a goat that visited the facility, courtesy of the Watering Hole Safari in Port Clinton.

