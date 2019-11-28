Galion school board honors outstanding achievements by students

GALION — Galion school board members took time out of Wednesday’s meeting to recognize several Galion students for their outsanding achievements.

Third graders Addison Parsons and Wesley Williams, fourth graders Maria Wegesin and Mason Trimble, and fifth graders Lincoln Pierce and Preston Maley, were all recognized for their top performance on the STARs assessment. They were awarded certificates for their achievements at the meeting.

Galion High School senior Braxton Tate was recognized for his third-place finish at the Division II state cross Country meet in Hebron a few weeks ago. He also was presented with a certificate from the board for his accomplishments. Braxton’s fastest time for the season was 15:23 seconds and he is the school record holding in the race. Aside from being known for being an excellent athlete, Braxton is also known for his sportsmanship. He is always seen shaking other runners’ hands after the meets and helping others up when they need it after a race.

In other business, school board members accepted donations, from Galion Building and Loan, of calculators worth $1,890 for sixth graders, $5,500 from the Galion Booster Club for Basketball Shoot-a-Ways, and $3,425 form the Galion Education Foundation for use for the Galion Primary School Giving Tuesday luncheon winner, a Lowe-Volk Kindergarten field trip, Galion Academic Challenge Team, and four belt squat machines for help with physical education.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/11/web1_Galion-school-board.jpg