Galion’s newest play area opens for business at Heise Park

GALION — Galion’s newest play area is open for business. A special ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon to open unveil a new playground in Heise Park. The park, an homage to Galion’s manufacturing past, was funded by the Freese Foundation. The nearly 8,500 square foot play area includes a custom-built road grader and road roller, which were designed to highlight this community’s rich history. Other features include a rubber safety surfacing, zip line, a swing set with swing-along seats, climbing web and boulders and several spinning toys. The playground was to appeal to kids of all ages. It is near the Ohio 598 entrance to Heise Park Lane in the same area as the football stadium and the high school baseball fields.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/11/web1_Galion-Heise-New-Playground-1-1200×768.jpg