Snow Trails opening Friday afternoon, earliest ‘first day’ in history

MANSFIELD — Snow Trails will open for skiing and snowboarding today, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m.. It will remain open until 9 p.m. This is the 59th season at Snow Trails, and this is the earliest opening in its history. The previous record was Nov. 24, in 2000. The resort is targeting opening day for Vertical Descent Tubing Park for Friday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m., featuring Glow Tubing. Visit www.SnowTrails.com for details

To kick off the season, there will be special pricing on Nov. 22, with lift tickets $25 and rentals also $25. Children 6-12 save $10 on tickets and equipment and children five and under are free with lift ticket purchase. Terrain Park features will be set for Opening Day and throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24 there also will be special pricing, with $35 lift tickets and $25 equipment. Children 6-12 save $10 on lift tickets and equipment and children five years and under are free.

Operations will be suspended on Monday, Nov. 25 through Thursday, Nov. 28 for additional snowmaking if temps allow and the needed grooming prep for reopening Friday Nov. 29 from10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Snow Trails Snow Report will list chairlift, slope, and terrain park availability each day.

For more information on Snow Trails call 800-OHIO-SKI or visit www.SnowTrails.com.

To stay-up-to-date on the latest news and promotions, follow Snow Trails on Facebook @SnowTrails.

Snow Trails, which was the first commercial ski area in Ohio, is a privately-owned resort, under the same management since inception. The resort features six chairlifts, including a slow-moving Beginner’s Double Chairlift and two ski carpets dedicated to the Beginner’s Area. A third carpet lift is utilized for the Snow Tubing Park with the “Longest Tubing Lanes in Ohio.” The Resort offers 19 total trails with the addition of Outer Limits and The Chute this season and is known for Timberline trail – “Longest Trail in Ohio.” There are three glade areas, plus four terrain parks. A 9,000 sq. ft. Rental Center houses user-friendly equipment and offers a self-service system. Snow Trails typically opens in early December and the season lasts into March. The resort is located off Interstate 71 south of Mansfield on Possum Run Road.

