Cecilia Wurm, Alex Lawson named students of the month at Colonel Crawford

NORTH ROBINSON — Two Colonel Crawford High School seniors have been chosen as Colonel Crawford Students of the Month. These outstanding students are selected by a vote of the faculty, staff, and administration of Colonel Crawford High School. The program was originated and is funded by the Colonel Crawford Lions Club.

Cecilia Wurm was chosen as the October Student of the Month. Her parents are Anita and Dave Wurm. Cecilia has earned an Academic Letter each year of high school and is currently an inductee of the National Honor Society. She also serves as secretary of the Class of 2020, as president of the LEO Club, and as a member of Project BLACK.

Miss Wurm’s service project participation include the following: Blessing Bags for the Homeless, Adopt a Family at Christmas, Shoes for Sole of Hope, reading for elementary students, making tie-blankets for hospitals, and LEO club projects.

Cecilia was a Homecoming Attendant as both a junior and a senior. She is president of the 24 Carrots 4-H Club. This past summer, she earned both the 2019 English and Western grand champion showmanship honors, and was the horse representative for Showman of Showman.

As a member of Holy Trinity in Bucyrus, Cecilia participates in youth group. Planning to attend college in the fall, she intends to major in mathematics and minor in integrated sciences to prepare for a career as a high school math teacher.

Alex Lawson, son of Lesley and Gary Lawson is the November Student of the Month, and is vice-president of the National Honor Society.

Alex has held the offices of reporter and treasurer of the FFA, and now serves as President. He was the Crawford County State Fair Welding Representative and, in 2019, earned First Place District Forestry CDE. Mr. Lawson volunteers for the Crawford Park District where he has been involved with Native Camp and other programs.

Alex was a CCHS cross country team member and earned All-N10 Conference Cross Country team in both 2018 and 2019. This school year, he was selected for Crawford County All-Star honors.

Alex attends Holy Trinity Church in Bucyrus. He has not chosen a college yet but plans to major in the natural resources/environmental conservation fields.

Both students and their families were guests of the C. C. Lions at their November dinner meeting. Each honoree received a commemorative certificate and a check for fifty dollars.

Courtesy photo Cecilia Wurm and Alex Lawson are the two latest students of the month at Colonel Crawford https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/11/web1_Cecilia-Wurm-and-Alex-Lawson.jpg Courtesy photo Cecilia Wurm and Alex Lawson are the two latest students of the month at Colonel Crawford