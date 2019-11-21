Local DAR chapter attends Veterans Day program

MANSFIELD — Members of the Jared Mansfield Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution attended the Mansfield Veteran’s Day program on Nov. 11, 2019.

Despite the parade being cancelled due to weather conditions, the program was held at AMVETs Post 26 on Fourth St. in Mansfield. Chapter Vice Pat James-Hasser introduced the Wreath Presentations and Regent Joyce Vanatter presented the chapter wreath during the program.

Members attending were Regent Joyce Vanatter, Missy Derrenberger, Pat James-Hasser, Pat Jennings, Kristin Larson, Shelia Larson & Joan Wyatt.

DAR is dedicated to historical preservation, promotion of education and patriotic endeavors. Anyone interested in joining the DAR, please call the Chapter Regent at 941-224-4888.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/11/web1_thumbnail_Vets-day-2019.jpg

Submitted article