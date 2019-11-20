Galion Historical Society Christmas Open House is Dec. 7

GALION — Visit Brownella Cottage & Museum Saturday, Dec. 7, for the Galion Historical Society’s annual Christmas Open House from 1-4 p.m.

This open house is taking place in conjunction with Come Home to Galion community activities.

The house will be decorated for Christmas with a tree in every room. Visitors can enjoy live dulcimer music by the Mansfield Area Dulcimer Club as they take a self-guided tour through the main level of Brownella Cottage.

The Galion History Museum & Gift Shop, located in the Brownella Cottage carriage house, will be open for the duration of the event.

Carriage rides to Brownella Cottage will leave off at the Galion Public Library. Hope to see you there.

