Come Home to Galion celebration is Dec. 7

GALION — Rain, rain stay away!

That’s not the motto of next month’s Come Home to Galion celebration in Historic Uptowne Galion, but it is the hope of everyone involved.

This year’s event is Saturday, Dec. 7 … and the long-range forecast for that day is for … well, this is Ohio, so no one really knows.

A wet rain played havoc with last year’s event, cancelling most outdoor activities. Still, hundreds made their way to the downtown area to partake in Breakfasts with Santa, movies, craft events and more, along with a soaking wet, but increasingly popular, Reindeer Dash.

Unfortunately, last year’s parade and other outdoor activities, including all events on the square — except the tree-lighting ceremony — were cancelled. However, other indoor activities such as cookie decorating at Cake & Icing, a chance to write letters to Santa at the Central Hotel, and the Elf Hunt by the Brush and Palette Art Gallery were well attended.

The square and gazebo will be the focal point for the Dec. 7 activities marking the unofficial start of the holiday season in this community. Many merchants and and others have special events planned Dec. 7 for children of all ages,.

There will b carriage rides available at Galion Public Library, which also is having an open house.

Galion Historical Society and Brownella cottage is having its Christmas OpenHouse through 4 p.m. Brownella will be decorated for Christmas with a tree in every room! Enjoy live dulcimer music as you take a self-guided tour through the main level of Brownella Cottage. The Galion History Museum & Gift Shop, in the carriage house, also will be open.

The Brush and Palette is having a holiday open house from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its new site, 131 Harding Way East. There are all kinds of items made by local artists that would make unique gifts for family and friends.

There are still tickets for Breakfast with Santa at the depot pavilion, 127. N. Washington St. Tickets are just $5 and are going fast. The breakfast is catered by Avita Health Systems. Proceeds benefit the Galion Depot group. Breakfast includes pancakes and sausages and a photo with Santa Claus. There actually are three breakfasts, from 8:30-9:30 a.m., from 9:45-10:45 a.m., and from 11 a.m. to noon. Tickets available at https://comehometogalionohio.com/breakfast-with-santa

The Reindeer Dash gets underway at noon. It is a fun relay race. Teams can choose to walk, run or a combination of both. Each team member will run to a table set up with items including a red nose, antlers, a jingle necklace and a bracelet. Each team member will pick up enough of one item for their team and race back to the starting line to give their team their items. Once they have them on, the next member of the team will race down to the table for the next item. The team to collect all of the items from the table and put them on wins!\Each registration comes with a fun, quarter zip 2019 Reindeer Dash shirt. Sign up at https://comehometogalionohio.com/reindeer-dash

The popular “Polar Express” movie and experience at Galion Community Theatre has already been sold out for this year. Tickets will be available for pick-up starting Dec. 7 at 5 p.m, at Galion Community Theatre. The Polar Express Experience includes a ride on the Polar Express Trolley with a special stop by the Galion Depot Pavilion. There will be a special showing of the “Polar Express” at 7:30 pm.

For more information and updates on events, visit the Come Home to Galion page on Facebook

Annual uptown celebration set for Dec. 7