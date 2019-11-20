Pie auction, craft show this weekend will benefit Galion students

GALION — Next week is the start of the winter sports season for Galion High School athletes.

And next weekend is a big-fundraising weekend for Galion High School athletics.

The second annual Galion Gridiron Club Pie Auction is Friday night

It will be followed up Saturday by the annual Galion Boosters Club craft show.

Pie auction

You can get your Thanksgiving pies and support Galion athletes at the same time by joining in on the pie action.

The Galion Gridiron Club Pie Auction starts at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Grace Point Church Activity Center, 683 Portland Way North. During the auction, food and drinks will be available for a donation.

All sports teams that donate pies to the auction will get 50 percent of the profit earned from the pies they sell.

Last year’s pie auction netted $7,357.50, which far exceeded any expectations the club had. As a result, the Gridiron Club donated $2,135 to Krusaders for Kaden, which helps the son of Galion School administrator Jennifer Allerding, who is battling cancer. The remainder of the funds were given back to the sports groups who contributed pies that day.

Craft show

The annual Galion Booster’s Club Craft Show is Saturday, Nov. 23 at Galion High School.

Premium hours are 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with admission costing $5. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., admission to the craft show is free. All items are 100 percent hand-made and will come from more than 75 creative local and state-wide crafters. You will find unique one-of-a-kind items, such as home decorations, jewelry, soap, room sprays, holiday items, pottery, honey, wooden items, toys, gift baskets, kettle corn and a lot more.

Breakfast and lunch will be available and the afternoon will include a visit from Santa Claus.

Galion Booster Club is a 501-C3 organization that supports Galion students who participate in athletic and academic extra-curricular activities. If you want to join the Booster Club, email booster.club44833@gmail.com. Learn more about the craft show on the Galion Booster’s Annual Craft show page on Facebook.

