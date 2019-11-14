With Mother Nature’s cooperation, snow-making started early at Snow Trails

MANSFIELD — The weather is cooperating for snow-makers at Snow Trails. Last week, the set a new mark for the first day to make snow. They started the snow machines Nov. 7, six days earlier than the previous first start.

“Preparations for another fantastic winter season for our guests prioritizes early pre-season snowmaking,” said Nate Wolleson marketing manager at Snow Trails. “Getting a jump on stockpiling is the goal. When we’re into November and see a window of downward trending temps looking consistent for a few nights, and more to come in the following week, we call-in the Crew to take advantage of it,” Wolleson explained.

Typically snowmaking begins around Thanksgiving with sights set on an opening day to follow in early December. Early campaigns help to ensure a quality snow base and the potential for an early opening. More balance and predictable winter temps tend to follow as the calendar flips to December, for Snow Trails to continue piling-on the snow to provide guests with skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing activities.

Knowing Jet Stream cycles can come and go, the Resort takes advantage of cool air as it dips into the Ohio valley creating ideal snowmaking temperatures.

“Knowing warm air may follow for days to come, stockpiling is key for us to get a jump on snowmaking,” said Wolleson. “When consistent winter weather is in the week’s forecast, and we have produced enough snow to spread and construct the base of snow across the resort, we will announce Opening Day for our 59th Winter Season,” Wolleson said.

Crews will continue with additional snowmaking throughout the winter to ensure coverage of all terrain and special facilities, not being reliant on any measurable amount of natural snowfall, to provide winter fun for guests.

On Nov. 9m Snow Trails welcomed guests to its annual “Pre-Season Party. There was a band, visitors could see some of the improvements made in the off-season and there was a fireworks show planned at 8 p.m.

Snow Trails is currently interviewing candidates for winter employment and still accepting applications in all departments. Boosting the local economy with visitors and providing jobs to nearly five hundred employees each winter. Snow Trails season typically runs December through mid-March. Visit SnowTrails.com/Employment to learn more.

Snow Trails boasts a distinct advantage in Ohio’s frequent marginal temperatures, thanks to its Snowmaking System Cooling Tower. The cooling tower first lowers the temperature of water supplies from the holding pond and water wells, by an average of 13 degrees Fahrenheit before the over four-thousand gallons of water per minute are pumped out of its snow guns. This plays a major role in reducing “cure time,” or how fast the water molecules can freeze into snowflakes after being shot into the air from the snow guns. This allows for higher quantity and quality of snow to be made during the snowmaking campaign. http://SnowTrails.com/Snowmaking

