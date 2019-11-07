Bellville-area church, news briefs

Have breakfast with the Snow Sisters on Dec. 21

MANSFIELD — A Royal Princess Party, the group that has sponsored the Snow Sister and other favorites in Richland and Crawford counties, is having a special character breakfast Dec. 21 at Bucks Bar and Grill in Lexington. The Snow Sisters and other characters, including some from “Frozen 2” will include a breakfast buffet, meet and greet with photographs, singing and dancing and more. For more information, visit a Royal Princess Party on Facebook.

Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 9 at Post 535

BELLVILLE — American Legion Post 535, 77 Bell St., in Bellville, will host a Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Rummage sale Nov. 9 at All Souls

BELLVILLE — Hayley Young will be guest speaker Sunday at the 10:30 a.m. service at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Bellville, 25 Church St. She will speak on the topic: “We Must Bear Witness” and about How silence, indifference and government-led incitement of hate created the Holocaust.

Hayley is a member of All Souls UU Church, past Social Action Trustee and current Vice President of the Church. She works full time as a civilian for the Air National Guard and is a member of the 200th RED HORSE squadron in Mansfield, Ohio. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mortuary Science.

Also, All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church will have a fall rummage sale on Nov. 9, running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the church. For more information, visit www.allsoulsuuohio.org.

Internships available at Richland County SWCD

MANSFIELD — The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District has extended the application deadline for two paid college intern positions. The internships are being funded with assistance from the Richland County Foundation. Both internships begin January 2020. Details and how to apply for each position may be found on the Richland SWCD website: https://richlandswcd.net/get-involved/internships or by calling 419-747-8686.

The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District develops, implements and assists landowners, government agencies and our partners with a wide range of natural resource conservation programs.

Richland County judge swears in new CASA grads

MANSFIELD — On Oct. 28, Richland County Juvenile Court Judge Steve McKinley swore in 13 new volunteers to serve with the Court’s CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) program. The ceremony was held at the Juvenile Justice Center.

The new CASA volunteers recently completed more than thirty hours of training and additional court observation time. The Juvenile Court CASA program recruits and trains volunteers to speak on behalf of abused and neglected children in court. CASA volunteers work alongside attorneys, social workers, family members, and the child to learn about a child’s circumstances, and then advocate for a child’s best interests in the Court.

For more information, visit the Juvenile Court’s website at rcjcoh.org, or contact Brooke Henwood at 419-774-5802.