Mansfield DAR chapter meets at OGS in Bellville

BELLVILLE — The Jared Mansfield Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution met recently at the Ohio Genealogical Society, Bellville. Regent Joyce Vanatter reported that the DAR National Day of Service was Oct 11. For its day of service, chapter members served a BBQ cookout meal to veterans at the Mansfield VA Clinic.

Membership Chair Sheila Larson welcomed new member Bette Backus.

Regent Joyce Vanatter presented years of membership certificates to eight-chapter members, 10 years to Nancy Johnston, Maxine Sautter and Lori Turner; 15 years to Robin McCullough-Bade and Ellen Brabson; 25 years to Laura Ruckman and LaDonna O’Neal and 35 years to Iona Shawver.

Erika White, Wreaths Across America Chair, announced NSDAR has become a Corporate Sponsor in October. The chapter had a Wreaths Across America display at Ontario Walmart on Oct 27. The chapter will have another display Nov. 9 at Ashley Furniture’s veterans celebration. National Day of Remembrance is Dec. 14. Chapter members will placethe wreaths on the graves at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Camilla Perrill read several thank you cards from veterans who were on the Richland County. Honor Bus trip. They were thankful for the welcome home and the thank you cards members wrote for them.

Pat James-Hasser announced the Gold Star Family Memorial Dedication ceremony is Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. in front of the Richland County Courthouse. James-Hasser provided information about the VA program for the homeless veterans in this area. The chapter members collected many household and personal items to given to the veterans through the VA Clinic. We are proud to be able to extend our donations to the many veterans and their families by helping the homeless veterans.

DAR is dedicated to historical preservation, promotion of education and patriotic endeavors. Call 941-224-4888 for information.

