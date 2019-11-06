Power tools now available at Richland County library

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library on Monday announced the availability of a small selection of cordless power tools that customers can checkout. These tools add to the expanding “Library of Things” available to customers giving them more opportunities.

“We are really working on expanding the resources we make available to the public and our community beyond just books and information. We hope these tools offer a unique opportunity to our customers where, for instance, they can not only check out a book about DIY, but also check out some of the tools they might need to use as well,” says Chris May, director of the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library.

The tools available for checkout include:

Dewalt Brushless Cordless Drill/Driver

Dewalt Cordless Impact Wrench

Dewalt LED work light

Dewalt Cordless Reciprocating Saw

2 Kobalt 42in Foldable Sawhorses

Through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity tools will also be available at the ReStore in downtown Mansfield. At this time, tools at the ReStore will only be loaned to families in the Habitat for Humanity Program, with the plan to expand the program at a later date. For information about the tools at the ReStore call 419-524-8361.

For more information about checking out power tools at the Library, check out the Library of Things at: https://www.mrcpl.org/find/library-of-things or call circulation at: 419-521-3140