Galion Middle School hosting Canvas Parent’s Night

GALION — On Nov. 13, Galion Middle School will host a Canvas Parent Night, a mini training session on usage of the Canvas Learning Management System. The training will be led by Veronica Rinehart, the school district’s director of technology. The program is from 6-7 p.m. in the Media Center, in the middle school library.

According to the Canvas LMS website, it is a learning management system for K–12 schools. Think of it as a digital classroom. It’s where students go for lessons, assignments, and content. It’s where they can interact with teachers and classmates, submit work, take quizzes, and track their grades and performance.

Organized by the GMS Family Resource Center, Canvas Parent Night will focus on five main objectives:

Set up of a parent Observer Account

Differentiation of the Canvas app and desktop version

Checking of student’s daily ‘To Do’ list

Checking of student’s progress and grades

Messaging student’s teachers

Parents also will be provided with a resource sheet listing most frequently used Canvas icon buttons.

“Canvas Parent Night is a first in a series of parent topic nights Galion Middle School plans to organize through our newly established Family Resource Center,” said Galion Middle School principal Paul Wheeler. “Our goal is to provide families with tools, resources and trainings necessary for a better parent/student engagement. We are currently working on additional parent topic nights on topics such as student goal setting, growth mindset, internet safety, and a better parent/child communication.”

Canvas Parent Night is open to all Galion Middle School parents and is free of charge. GMS students are welcome to come with their parents/guardians, but are not required to attend. However, if students are planning to attend, they are advised to bring their school-issued iPads, sufficiently charged.

For information, contact Ms. Violeta Chinni, the school’s family engagement coordinator at chinni.violeta@moesc.net, or 419-468-3134, ext. 13549.

